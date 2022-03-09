HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — You can have sunny days, warm days, cold, days, and even snow days within a week. But the hot topic now is how the earth’s climate is changing and getting warmer.

Storms have been stronger and flooding has caused major issues. And a few activists, including Nate Abercrombie, believe it is important for younger people to get involved in the conversation.

“It’s actually important that representatives hear from young conservatives, we know are more than twice as likely to say that this issue is an important one to them than their older counterparts,” Abercrombie said.

Riley Pfaff is an Executive Assistant at the Chesapeake Climate Action Network. He is in his mid 20’s and said and has seen the damage mother nature has through at us first hand…

“Growing up, climate change is just a reflexive problem that young people understand and they’re motivated to act on it because we’re seeing the damage in real-time. We’re seeing increasing numbers of natural disasters every year, whether that’s hurricanes or devastating wildfires across the country and around the world,” Pfaff said.

And Pfaff said the time to bring these issues to light is now.

“The more people we get into the movement the better,” Pfaff continued.

The conference will be held on March 29 and March 30 in Washington D.C. For additional information about how to purchase your ticket, you can visit their website.