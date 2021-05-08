Activist rally for “day of action,” advocating for voter rights bills

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – Political activists mobilized across the nation Saturday as part of the “Day of Action,” a series of events to promote democrat policy proposals, including the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Multiple rallies were held in Maryland including Silver Spring where voting rights groups promoted the John Lewis Act along with other bills like D.C. statehood and ending the filibuster.

Multiple Maryland politicians attended these events to show their support.

“It’s insane to think about the fact that the fight for civil rights, the fight for voting rights, the fight for our democracy and our freedom to vote is just as real now as it was then,” Maryland Delegate of District 20 Jheanelle Wilkins said.

Day of action events occurred in over 100 cities nationwide.