Active Assailant Interdisciplinary Work Group launches website

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The state of Maryland has launched a website that is designed to prepare individuals for active shooter situations.

The website provides tools and information on how to deal with situations at schools, homes, houses of worship, and businesses. Maryland’s Active Assailant Interdisciplinary Work Group, which was founded in 2013, helped develop this website after Washington Navy Yard shooting in September 2013.

The website has a mixture of safety tips from sources such as the FBI, FEMA, the Maryland State Department of Education, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

In a statement, Governor Hogan talked about how the website and workforce “is another example of how we can work collectively to change Maryland for the better.”