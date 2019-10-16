AC&T celebrates 60 years

"It's amazing to be here 60 years later."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s very own AC&T celebrated their 60th anniversary Wednesday, honoring it on the exact same day it was first opened up back in 1959.

The family-owned company was passed down from its Former President Adna Fulton to his sons, and today AC&T staff and county officials gathered to celebrate their 60th anniversary. Fulton has been involved with AC&T since practically day one, and says he’s blessed to see the business thrive 60 years later.

“Everyone takes out a good living wage but majority of the money goes back and is reinvested,” said Fulton. “Mostly local but we have a few places in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.”

Fulton said he honestly believes AC&T wouldn’t be here without its employees, and personally thanks each and every one of them.

