Act Black Box Studio to host kid summer program teaching production essentials

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Frozen is coming to the Act Black Box Studio, which will be hosting a kid’s summer program teaching production essentials.

Participating students will participate in a 2-week intensive program that puts together an entire junior production with full sets, costumes and lights in just 14 days.

They would normally have 12-14 weeks of rehearsal and preparation time.

“I’m excited. I’ve been wanting to be in frozen the musical for a long time, but I’ve never really had the opportunity before this, so when I saw what they were doing, I was like I have to audition. I signed up. I auditioned and I got the role that I wanted,” said 15-year-old participant Abby Call.

“When I first started doing act everybody was super welcoming, and I’ve learned some amazing skills. It’s something I’ll cherish just forever,” said 14-year-old participant Claire Freeman.

The program is set to begin next week starting Monday, August 2 through August 14.

