Accident backs up traffic on I-70 E, leaves one injured

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An accident that involved three tractor-trailers on I-70 East affected traffic early Thursday morning and left one individual injured.

Officials said the call reporting the accident came in at 9:35 a.m. As of 11:06 a.m., Google Maps still showed heavy traffic on the interstate.

The accident took place near the 42-mile marker, and one heavy-duty tow truck was needed. Officials said that the person who was injured was transported to Frederick Health Hospital. One of the involved trailers was transporting dog food.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories