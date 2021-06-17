Accident backs up traffic on I-70 E, leaves one injured

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An accident that involved three tractor-trailers on I-70 East affected traffic early Thursday morning and left one individual injured.

Officials said the call reporting the accident came in at 9:35 a.m. As of 11:06 a.m., Google Maps still showed heavy traffic on the interstate.

The accident took place near the 42-mile marker, and one heavy-duty tow truck was needed. Officials said that the person who was injured was transported to Frederick Health Hospital. One of the involved trailers was transporting dog food.