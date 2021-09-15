Access to interstate highways makes Washington County attractive for growing logistics industry

Warehouse construction is well underway just outside of Williamsport, Md. where a new logistics warehouse will bring 500 jobs.

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Construction is well underway just outside Williamsport on a new $35 million-plus, 825,000 square-foot logistics center expected to create 500 new jobs.

The facility will complement the footprint Fed-Ex, UPS and Amazon already have in Washington County as consumers continue to do their shopping online. A real attraction for the site was its location near Interstates 81 and 70.

Williamsport Mayor Bill Green says all the major roadwork to complete the project on Wright Road near Hopewell Road and Elliott Parkway will pay big dividends for the regional economy.

“A lot of new businesses and warehouses moving are into the county, and Williamsport is trying to expand its borders. It allows for opportunity and growth the whole way around,” Mayor Green said.

The site is proximate to a third of the U.S. population in a day’s drive and half the U.S. population within 24 hours. Construction is expected to be complete in the spring.