ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Abortion Care Access Bill, also known as House Bill 937– passed in both chambers and is now sitting on the Governor’s desk waiting to be signed along with a bunch of other bills.

According to a 2017 report from the Guttmacher Institute, two-thirds of Maryland counties do not have abortion providers.

Supporters say Maryland has an access issue.

“The zip code that you live in should not determine where you determine where or if or how you get health care and unfortunately, that’s what we’re seeing in this country right now. We’re going to keep doing everything we can in Maryland to make it not so,” said Karen Nelson, the executive director of Planned Parenthood of Maryland, Inc.

The bill would expand access to abortion by allowing nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and other medical professionals to perform the procedure.

Opponents say the measure can be dangerous.

“We feel like it’s a dangerous step, said Republican Senator Justin Ready.

The bill would also require Medicaid to cover abortion care services.

“I believe that it is a decision that people make for themselves, family and God,” said Maryland resident, Eneshal Miller.

“As a single mom and a mother, I’ve been in situations where I wasn’t always supported or I felt like I had the backing. Being a single mom is hard, so I can understand if someone feels that they don’t want to take on that responsibility,” said Maryland resident Jessica Foster.

The Governor has said he personally opposes abortion, however, he has not yet commented on the position of this bill.