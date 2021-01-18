AARCH Society released part 1 March for Justice documentary

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDMV) — On Monday, the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society of Frederick County, Maryland released part 1 of a 2-part documentary highlighting the 2020 March for Justice.

The June 2020 March for Justice was in response to George Floyd’s murder and was one of the largest protests that Frederick has seen. The AARCH Society saw this as a historical moment for the community, so decided to document it.

Part 1 of the documentary consists of interviews with the protest organizers, while part 2 will show interviews with local leaders in response to social injustice.

To view part 1 of the documentary, click here.