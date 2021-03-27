AAPI March and Vigil held in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – A march and vigil was held in downtown Silver Spring Friday showing solidarity for the victims of the Atlanta attacks.

The “Stop AAPI hate” event encouraged participants to bring signs and candles as they stood against this past year’s unprecedented spike in hate and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

“We were mourning together and I just felt the call to do something,” vigil organizer Meghana Narayan said. “So I just made a flyer and said, ‘you know what? If anyone comes out, they can join us,’ and even if it’s just our family, it’ll be just our family saying that we deserve to be seen.”

As of now, Atlanta Police have not designated the massage parlor shootings as a hate crime.