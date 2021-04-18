AAPI Anti-Hate rally marches through Downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – A vigil and march was organized in Downtown Frederick Saturday night in solidarity with Asian American and Pacific Islanders who have been targets of increased hate and discrimination in the wake of the pandemic

About 30 people attended the march which began with a reading of the names of those killed in the Atlanta spa shootings back in march. One of the vigil organizers said the struggles experienced by people of color are intersectional

“And we need to stand by side, hold each other’s hands and have each other’s backs. Most importantly, we need to stand up and fight back,” they said. “And it’s more than just ‘If you see something, say something.’ We’re way past that. If you see something, do something.”

According to Stop AAPI Hate, nearly 3,800 attacks against Asian and Pacific Islander Americans were reported during the first year of the pandemic. Many more attacks likely went unreported.