AAA predicts more travel this Memorial day

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — With many people getting vaccinated, experts say people can expect to see more cars on the road this memorial day.

AAA expects more than 37 million people to travel during Memorial Day weekend, and there’s a few things travel experts want you to keep in mind.

With a 60 percent increase in holiday travel, much of that traveling will be by car. AAA says it is crucial that drivers get their cars inspected before driving long distances in order to avoid flat tires and battery shortages.

They also say people should prepare financially because gas prices have increased in certain areas. Today’s gas price average stands at $2.96, up six cents from last week.

“Many cars sat idle for much of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so drivers should make sure their batteries, engines, and tires are in good shape before traveling. We want to ensure having has safe travels,” said Ragina Ali, public and government affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

AAA also said that travelers should remember to follow COVID-19 protocols.