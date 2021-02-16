AAA opposes legalization of recreational cannabis due to expected increase in traffic fatalities

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mid-Atlantic AAA testified before the Maryland House Judiciary Committee to oppose the legalization of recreational cannabis.

AAA opposes House Bill 32 due to an expected increase in cannabis-involved traffic fatalities says the traffic safety organization. According to AAA, data shows that cannabis-involved traffic fatalities increase after cannabis legalization in areas such as Washington state.

AAA also argued that law enforcement officers need certain training to be able to determine when a driver is impaired by marijuana because there is no testing that can be administered on the roadside.

Ragina C. Ali, Public and Government Affairs Manager said, “We also are suggesting implementing a two-step system to test for impairment that would require behavioral and physiological evidence of driver impairment. and if available, a positive test including the presence of cannabis in the driver system. And we also would like to see an update to Maryland’s open container laws as well.”

While AAA opposes the legalization of marijuana, they want to make it clear it is simply from a traffic safety standpoint. They said they recognize the many public policy impacts of the legislation.