AAA Mid-Atlantic urges drivers to be cautious during a dense fog advisory

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — AAA Mid-Atlantic Region is encouraging drivers to exercise caution when traveling on roads during a dense fog advisory.
Parts of our area are experiencing a dense fog advisory and AAA says, “driving in fog can feel like driving while wearing a blindfold.”
Objects, such as other vehicles, or traffic signals, may not be visible until the last moment – sometimes too late to take proper corrective action.
The two most important safety measures when driving in fog are to slow down and turn on your low-beam headlights, said Ragina C. Ali, Public and Government affairs manager at AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Additional tips for driving in fog from AAA Mid-Atlantic:
- Use your windshield wipers to increase your visibility and reduce glare from oncoming vehicles.
- If your vehicle is equipped with daytime running lights (DRLs), you may need to manually turn on your headlights, so your tail lights will also be illuminated.
- Avoid sudden stops – and remember that larger vehicles need more distance to slow down or stop.
- If you must stop, steer off the roadway as far as safely possible.
- In severe fog, emergency flashers may help increase you visibility to other drivers. (Check state laws regarding use of flashers while moving.)
