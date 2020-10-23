AAA Mid-Atlantic urges drivers to be cautious during a dense fog advisory

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — AAA Mid-Atlantic Region is encouraging drivers to exercise caution when traveling on roads during a dense fog advisory.

Parts of our area are experiencing a dense fog advisory and AAA says, “driving in fog can feel like driving while wearing a blindfold.”

Objects, such as other vehicles, or traffic signals, may not be visible until the last moment – sometimes too late to take proper corrective action.

The two most important safety measures when driving in fog are to slow down and turn on your low-beam headlights, said Ragina C. Ali, Public and Government affairs manager at AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Additional tips for driving in fog from AAA Mid-Atlantic: