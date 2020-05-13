AAA Mid-Atlantic offering free roadside assistance to health care workers, first responders

AAA Mid-Atlantic is offering free roadside assistance to health care workers and first responders.

TOWSON, Md. (WDVM) — AAA Mid-Atlantic has announced that they will be providing roadside assistance services to health care workers and first responders.

The free services that are included are as followed:

  • Tire Change
  • Lockout Service
  • Fuel Delivery
  • Jump Start
  • Battery Replacement Service

This is a way for AAA to give back to the workers on the front lines dealing with COVID-19.

“They put themselves at risk every day,” said Ragina Ali, Manager, Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “So, AAA wants to make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”

