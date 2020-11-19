A West Virginia woman was awarded for devotion to the domestic violence community

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — According to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women will experience physical assault by a partner and according to the Centers for Disease Control, the pandemic can increase violence.

The CDC reports social distancing measures might increase the risk of abuse, but although some victims might be experiencing difficult times. It is important to know that there are still people out there fighting for you.

Recently in West Virginia, Katie Spriggs was awarded for her work within the domestic violence community.

Spriggs was awarded the Diane Reese Advocacy Award, which is presented by the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence Organization.







The WVCADV is a statewide network of community-based domestic violence programs and statewide offices that work hard to end violence against people.

Each year the organization distributes an award that recognizes people that work within the domestic violence community.

The awardee is nominated by other advocates and chosen by staff to highlight individuals that go above and beyond for victims of abuse.

Spriggs is the executive director at Epic, which is an organization that strives to help victims of abuse.

She expresses her gratitude for the award and her motivation to keep helping victims.

“My advice to victims and survivors is to reach out for available services, whether or not someone leaves their partner, it’s important to know your options and have an advocate on your side,” said Spriggs.

If you or someone you know need assistance, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.7233