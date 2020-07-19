A Washington County Republican Central Committee member’s comment sparks outrage

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md ( WDVM ) — Recently a member of the Washington County Republican Central Committee posted a comment on Facebook supporting violence and racism.

With the vandalism of the statue at Antietam National Battlefield, Some members of the Washington County Republican Central Committee quickly took to social media to blame the black lives matter movement.

The comment made by elected official Ray Foltz suggested burning black lives matter flags and ANTIFA flags, and painting over their slogans in retaliation.

The quickly gained attention, and Black Lives Matter supporter and owner of Dan’s Tap House Charlotte Aufdem – Brinke quickly contacted Foltz about his offensive comment.

He responded in a series of Facebook messages stating “ I only made one comment… I will not step down … I expressed a first amendment.

Later on the committee put out a statement stating that the comment that was made by Foltz, does not represent the view of the majority of the committee.

However, many people do not think this statement is enough. ” When these leaders are not held accountable, that only reinforces that this sort of behavior is okay, which it’s not okay. It’s unacceptable. It’s unconscionable to behave this way.” said Aufdem – Brinke

Kalim Johnson a local civil rights activist stated ” Is it not enough for them to condemn comments or say it doesn’t represent them. They need to state exactly what they represent. Also, it’s about the fact that they allow someone like him to be a part of their committee .” said Johnson.

WDVM reached out to the committee regarding this issue but we received no response.