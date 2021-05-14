A taste of a COVID-free summer: Barbara Ingram School for the Arts holds street festival in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Barbara Ingram School for the Arts (BISFA) held a “Do What Moves You” street festival in downtown Hagerstown on Friday. Because of the safety precautions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students at school haven’t been able to put on a public performance for the entire year.

Spectators weren’t allowed inside the school building at all, leaving many students without a way to creatively express themselves to the community; so the staff at the school decided to end the year with a bang.

“Our principal, Dr. Hovermale — bless his heart, bless his soul — he was like, we want to let the people of Hagerstown know that we’re still here and we’re going just as hard as ever,” said Alyssa Checkeye, a junior at BISFA.

The community certainly didn’t miss a chance to gather in the beautiful weather. The event coincidentally landed on the day Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the mask mandate would be lifted almost immediately, so dozens of families and residents showed up to the square to get some food, support student art, and watch the performances.

Students of the school said events like these are the reason why they love their school and the area, and it was exciting to celebrate after months in isolation.

“This is my first year at BISFA, actually, which is quite cool. It’s been quite an interesting ride — going to a completely new school, never stepped into the building before, taking Zoom classes here … but once I got in here, this is honestly probably the best school I’ve ever been to,” said Cal Mills, another BISFA junior.

The fun-filled evening seemed to set the tone for the summer after more than an entire year of the community having to keep their distance from one another.