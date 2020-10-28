A suspect is in custody after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit involved a stolen vehicle and Maryland State Police.

Corporal Carly Hose said the pursuit happened on Wednesday afternoon when troopers from Maryland State Police spotted a pick-up truck in Clear Spring, which was reported stolen from Allegany County, the pursuit was called off due to the driver’s reckless driving. The stolen pick-up truck crashed with another vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and Maryland Route 63.

There were injuries reported, but it’s unclear the number of injuries. Officials say the suspect is in the custody and awaiting for processing, charges are pending.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police are investigating this case. Corporal Hose said the Sheriff’s Office will provide more updates with a media release.