A suspect has been charged and arrested for first-degree rape in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged Joseph Holland, age 34, with the first-degree rape of an adult female victim.

According to officials, Holland and the victim met one another on a dating app, the two planned to go to a restaurant for dinner in Montgomery County. Holland arrived at the victim’s home on the night of March 20 and instead of driving to dinner, he drove to his house. Holland sexually assaulted the victim in his home. Officials say the victim was able to escape the home and gain the assistance of a motorist passing by to call 911.

Officials say Holland was arrested “on the strength of a criminal warrant” on March 26 and transported to the Central Processing Unit. Holland is being held without bond.

Anyone who may have been sexually assaulted or victimized by Holland is asked to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.