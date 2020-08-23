A study shows most public schools in D.C are located near tobacco retailers

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WDVM ) — In a comprehensive mapping study across 30 major U.S. cities, Standford researchers have found that more than 60% of public schools, on average, are located within 1,000 feet of tobacco retailers.

The study, led by a team of researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Washington University in St. Louis, was released Wednesday, August 12.

The research suggests the overwhelming number of tobacco retailers in DC, especially near schools and in lower-income communities, only serves to worsen this already dire problem as tobacco companies continue to aggressively market both traditional cigarettes and newer products like flavored e-cigarettes.

According to HHS.GOV, approximately 4.9 million middle and high school students were tobacco users in 2018.

” 82 percent of public schools have tobacco retailers within 1000 feet, and it’s not just school neighborhoods, the district is saturated with tobacco retailers, 83 percent of D.C residents, live within a 10-minute walk from these retailers,” said Lisa Henrikson, Stanford Senior Research Scientist.

Researchers hope to build a strong base of scientific evidence to change the tobacco retailer’s policy, so they can no longer be near schools.