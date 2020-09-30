A study shows Maryland is the fifth Happiest State

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has impacted many of us in a significant way. However, according to a report from WalletHub, despite challenges – Maryland is the 5th happiest state in America.

To determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 32 key aspects of happiness.

The data set ranges from the depression rates and the positive COVID-19 testing rate to income growth and the unemployment rate.

“Maryland has very low depression rates, it has the fifth lowest suicide rate in the country, when we’re looking at physical well being, it is more active than a lot of other states. Usually, exercise leads to endorphins — endorphins make you happy, ” said Jill Gonzalez Wallethub Analyze

Experts say Marylanders should continue doing essential activities such as exercising because study shows it is helping many people’s mental well-being.