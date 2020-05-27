A stranded woman rescued from an island in Potomac River

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Allegany County Special Operations team, local fire, and EMS all pitched in to assist in a water rescue of a woman stranded on an island in the Potomac River late Tuesday evening.

According to officials, a call was received around 10:30 p.m. about a woman stranded on an island in the Potomac River. Callers indicated two people on the Maryland side of the river with no injuries, officials say.

“Crews accessed the canal and river from 11655 Mikes Lane in Mexico Farms,” said Lieutenant Todd Bowman. “Mineral County, West Virginia units were dispatched to the area to search the riverbank,” Bowman said. “The female was located quickly after Mineral County started searching the West Virginia side.”

According to officials units from the Allegany County Special Operations, District 16, LaVale, Bowling Green, Cresaptown, and Barton fire departments responded to the incident. No injuries have been reported and the identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.