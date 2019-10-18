A secure workplace can help ensure data confidentiality

It takes everyone, from the CEO to the newest employee to keep data safe

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A secure workplace ensures that the business is protected as well as your personal information.

Cybercriminals often rely on human error to gain access to systems. This includes employees that fail to install software updates, or simply clicking on malicious links.

“Not only are you protecting company information, but you’re also protecting your own information and your fellow employees’ information because hackers will also target your HR system,” Darren Clark said, the owner of Clark Computer Services.

It takes everyone, from the CEO to the newest employee to keep data safe. One of the biggest threats comes through email. It’s common for employees to click around, especially when they have hundreds of emails coming in every day.

“We should take it on ourselves to educate ourselves on what to look for in an email message to determine if that email message is valid from someone that you work with or if its a phishing attempt trying to get you to click on a link so a hacker can get your password, “Clark said.

Cyber officials say in the first six months of 2019, there have been close to 4,000 breaches, exposing a business’s records. Some of these attacks come in the form of a phone call, or some criminals walk right through the front door.

“Business owners should train all employees on what to look for as far as cyber-attacks. Make sure antivirus is updating itself, and what not to do when someone calls pretending that they’re someone else,” Clark said.

Cyber officials say one wrong click can make a business, go out of business.