ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A second person has died due to the coronavirus in Maryland.

According to Governor Larry Hogan announced the man was from Baltimore County. The man was in his 60’s who had underlying medical conditions.

“As the number of positive cases in Maryland continues to dramatically rise, we need everyone to take this seriously,” said Hogan. “This is a public health crisis like nothing we have ever faced before—we are all in this together, and we will get through this together.”