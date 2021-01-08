A proposed bill in Montgomery County aims to limit landlords eviction powers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Ahead of a new session, delegates representing Montgomery County have proposed a bill to limit landlord’s eviction powers.

The Montgomery County Stable Homes Act prohibits evictions of a tenant holding over beyond the expiration of a lease in Montgomery County in the absence of just cause under certain circumstances; specifying the circumstances under which just cause exists; specifying that just cause is not required under certain circumstances; requiring a certain notice to a tenant to be sent in a certain manner; authorizing a landlord to evict a tenant only after providing not less than 60 days’ notice sent by first-class mail with a certificate of mailing in writing; etc.

The bill’s sponsor, Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, believes this is a crisis that started before the pandemic and has only grown since then.

“We have to make sure that that senior citizen and every resident in our community has the opportunity to have the reason provided and that we have a strong standard when we put people out of their homes,” said Wilkins. “That is the reason for this bill.”

But not everyone is in support of this bill, some says it a bit extreme.

“There has to be some other kinds of solutions, there are organizations in place in our community, that could facilitate those conversations and work it out instead of putting in the law like this,” said Del. Lily Qi.

Despite some objections, The delegation voted 17-6 to pursue the tenants’ rights bill. The bill will be brought to the floor when session starts next week.