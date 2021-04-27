A new recycling center could be in the works in MoCo

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s recycling center could be getting an upgrade.

The current facility located in Derwood is old and inadequately sized. One of the drawbacks of the site is that it can’t handle all the recycling generated in the county. Records show that a good chunk of the county’s waste is processed at a facility in York, Pennsylvania, something that costs the county about $1.2 million a year.

If approved by the county council, the $20 million project is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed by 2023.