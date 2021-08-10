A new program in Maryland to help change the foster care system and better assist birth families

MARYLAND (WDVM) — According to the American Society for the Positive Care of Children, on any given day there are over 400,000 children in foster care, and sadly some children do not get reunited with their families.

In an effort to combat this issue the state of Maryland is working on a way for families and foster care establishments to work together to safely reunite children with their birth parents.

This program was created by the Department of Human Services and will establish an important role in supporting parents’ efforts to regain custody of their children.

The State of Maryland was awarded a four-year grant by the federal Children’s Bureau to create a standard of greatness for Foster Family Development. This is the only grant of its kind awarded in the country.

The goal of this program is to serve as a national model for states to key in on how to better assist foster families so they can collaborate with birth families and work towards safely uniting children with their parents.

Lourdes R. Padilla, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Human Services, stated:

“We are putting in place programs that work toward breaking the cycle of multi-generational dependency. By addressing the needs of the entire family, we help ensure that when children and parents leave our care, they have the tools needed to thrive.”

According to a press release from the Maryland Department of Human Services, Prince George’s, Montgomery, Carroll, Frederick, and Baltimore counties were selected by DHS to implement this innovative approach to foster care services.