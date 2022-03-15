URBANA, Md. (WDVM) — If you don’t have a college degree but are looking for a state job, then this story may be for you. Maryland drops the 4-year college degree requirement for state jobs.

Tuesday, Governor Larry Hogan announced the initiative will do just that. The Maryland Department of Labor and the State’s Department of Budget and Management will work with partners to recruit and market these roles to job seekers who are “skilled through alternative routes” or stars for short.

“We are ensuring that qualified non-degree candidates are regularly being considered for these career-changing opportunities. We added more than 300 government jobs that are open and available that no longer require a four-year degree,” Gov. Hogan said.

The program is for people who are 25 and older active in the labor force, have a high school diploma or equivalent. For more information, you can visit their website.