A new bill to keep residents safe by simply shoveling sidewalks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Sidewalks covered in snow or ice can cause a serious threat to residents, which is why a new bill was passed in Montgomery County to ensure that pedestrians can safely get to where they need to go.

According to the Montgomery County Council, many residents in underserved neighborhoods utilize transit services, but when sidewalks are covered in snow residents end up walking on roads which leads to injury.

That’s why officials passed the Shovel Our Sidewalks Act, which requires the Montgomery County Department of Transportation to clear snow from 40 miles of sidewalks in low income neighborhoods.

“It’s no coincidence that our lower income communities also have higher rates of pedestrians and transit ridership, which requires residents to navigate dangerous snow covered sidewalks while walking to their bus stop,” Council Vice President Evan Glass said. “By taking a more active role in sidewalk snow removal, we will increase pedestrian safety and be one step closer to achieving our Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic fatalities by 2030.”

The county reported in 2021, there were 10 pedestrian deaths and 480 non-fatal incidents in the county.