A new bill requires healthier options for children in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George's county joins jurisdictions such as Baltimore City, New York City, Philadelphia and the state of Delaware to put similar laws into effect

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Local officials are rolling out a plan to get people into healthier diets. As data shows, kids are getting over seven times the amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association.

Prince George’s County council passed the healthy kids’ meals bill (CB-071), which would require healthier food and beverage options at all restaurants. The law becomes the 19th of its kind in the country but the first to include healthier comprehensive options for both food and drinks. It makes water, milk and 100% fruit or vegetable juice default beverage options for all kids’ meals served at Prince George’s County restaurants.

Prince George’s county joins jurisdictions such as Baltimore City, New York City, Philadelphia and the state of Delaware to put similar laws into effect.