A national initiative to #AdoptAGrandparent inspires local balloon business

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — #AdoptAGrandparent is a national initiative aimed to spread joy to the aging community and a local Frederick artist has jumped on board.

Caity Byrne is the owner of Frederick Balloons, whose goal is to get every resident in Frederick county nursing homes adopted. Although her business has been severely impacted by the pandemic, she is proud to be able to bring cheer to the community’s vulnerable population.

The community can get involved by sponsoring BalloonBuddies, specially priced for this campaign. For more information visit their website.