A national initiative to #AdoptAGrandparent inspires local balloon business

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — #AdoptAGrandparent is a national initiative aimed to spread joy to the aging community and a local Frederick artist has jumped on board.

Caity Byrne is the owner of Frederick Balloons, whose goal is to get every resident in Frederick county nursing homes adopted. Although her business has been severely impacted by the pandemic, she is proud to be able to bring cheer to the community’s vulnerable population.

The community can get involved by sponsoring BalloonBuddies, specially priced for this campaign. For more information visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories