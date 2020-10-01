A look inside a Maryland courtroom during a pandemic

A video has also been created to help people understand the process

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Jury duty will be looking a lot different when Maryland courts resume starting next week.

“This is what we are faced with,” said Montgomery County Circuit Court Administrative Judge, Robert Greenberg. “We are doing the very best we can to ensure that we are able to try these cases and have these disputes resolved speedily and safely.”

Entering a courthouse, you will have to wear a mask, answer a COVID-19 questionnaire, and have your temperature taken.

The selection process to the trial courtroom has changed too. Plexiglass shields have been installed along with maintaining social distances from the jury, attorneys, and the judge.

Greenberg said there is a backlog of cases, however, many have been resolved.

“We have had people through no fault of the court who have been sitting in jail awaiting a trial way past the time when we would have liked to have these cases resolved,” continued Greenberg.

Greenberg said on average about five to six jury was selected, but, for now, only one jury will be selected.

“There is not going to be the flow of cases that we use to have because we simply do not have the capacity or space to safely have all of these people get the jury trials as they have asked as we use too,” said Greenberg.

