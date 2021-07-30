A local resident thanks a Frederick County deputy for saving him from drugs

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A traffic stop turned into a life-saving opportunity and it’s all because a Frederick County deputy showed compassion.

Back in March 2021, Shaun Campbell, a West Virginia native, struggled with heroin addiction. At the time Campbell had no job, home, and his family wanted nothing to do with him because of his painful addiction.

Feeling hopeless, Campbell purchased a large amount of heroin to end his life, but as he was driving through Frederick, he was stopped by Frederick County Deputy Laign. Instantly the deputy knew what was taking place, but instead of arresting Campbell, he helped him.

While Campbell thought his life was over, deputy Laign offered him support and got him the mental help he needed, and since that day Campbell’s life has changed for the better.

“I couldn’t be any happier with the outcome. I’m glad that from what Sean’s told me he’s got his life back he’s got his family back He’s holding a steady job, his son’s more part of his life than he ever has before and it looks great,” said Deputy Laign.

Although drug addiction is an everyday battle, Campbell says he fights daily to stay sober, and with the right support, he encourages others who suffer from addiction to ask for help.

“Don’t give up, don’t allow the drugs to lie to you. You can overcome this. I always used to believe I was stuck, but there are people out there that care, said Campbell.