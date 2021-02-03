A local organization wants to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The group Quiet Clean Montgomery has started a petition to ban gas-powered leaf blowers in Montgomery County. This absolute ban would cover areas within the densely populated urban portions of Montgomery County – specifically on properties that are less than ¾ of an acre.

The group believes this ban will reduce air pollution in our dense urban areas while still allowing landscaping crews to use these machines in larger portions of the County.

Gas powered leaf blowers produce noise levels ranging from 102−115 decibels, which is higher than the recommended limit of 85.

Not only do they have an impact on the ears, but they impact the environment as well. According to a study from the California Air Resources Board, one hour of operation emits smog-forming pollution comparable to driving a 2016 Toyota Camry about 1,100 miles.

As of Wednesday, the petition has over 3,000 signatures. Organizers are hopeful this will catch County Executive Elrich’s eye, so they can make the change.

If you’re interested in signing the petition, click, here.