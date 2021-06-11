A local hair salon in Rockville gives out free breakfast and haircuts to the homeless

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has put many people out of homes, and added more volume to our homeless population, which is why residents in Rockville came together to create an event to help give our homeless population an opportunity.

Therapeutique Salon & Spa, located in Rockville, teamed up with Black Girls Rockville, which is a nonprofit that encourages entrepreneurs to create change by implementing outreach events. Lacy Fields CEO of Therapeutique Salon & Spa, noticed something needed to be done in order to better support our homeless population. Field decided to show support by creating an event that offers free resources and haircuts to the homeless community, so they too can seek employment as the world reopens.

“God provided for me so I want to provide for others,” said Field.

Organizers also ensured transportation was not an issue. Fields arranged for the shelters to have transportation to and from the event, by using The Steven’s Transportation Group. Each participant also received clothing, shoes, and housing resources.

Senator Van Hollen, also expressed appreciation for this event by stating,

“In recognition of its efforts to nourish the bodies and spirits of those experiencing homelessness in Montgomery County, we have gratitude for all it does to help the neediest members of our community.”

Denise Jackson, who is no stranger to homelessness wants to encourage the community to help one another and do not judge.

“Open your minds and hearts to helping people and know you can be in this situation anytime as well,” said Jackson.