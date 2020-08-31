A local Hagerstown teacher represented the Washington County NAACP chapater at the March on Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WDVM ) — Fred Chavis is a teacher at Northern Middle School and a member of the Washington County NAACP Chapter.

He recently traveled to Washington D.C and participated in the March on Washington where he met with other black activists to discuss ways to implement change in the community to help diversify Hagerstown.

Chavis said going to the march to represent Washington County’s NAACP chapter meant a lot to him. He believes by traveling to events like this and meeting other great leaders can help him make a difference in Hagerstown.





” For me, it was just liberating. There are days that I feel extremely exhausted fighting for this. At times I don’t know where I’m gonna find the strength to keep going, but knowing that I’m fighting for our people here in Washington County, and our people across the states it gives me some strength and some light.” said Chavis.

Chavis hopes by continuing these conversations he will help change the dynamic of the Hagerstown community. He also wants to encourage everyone to vote and get educated on the importance of voting, especially in the black community.