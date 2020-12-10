A local Frederick County organization is helping women work towards the path of sobriety

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has brought many challenges to our nation, and it has also brought challenges to people battling addiction.

According to Recovery Centers of America, stress and isolation can prompt people to turn to drugs as a way of coping, but one local organization is doing its best to help individuals get sober.

Rainbow Love Recovery Foundation, located in Frederick County, is a nonprofit organization that was founded to provide treatment services, as well as transitional living for women recovering from substance use disorders.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, one in three children enter the foster care system due to parental drug abuse, and for mothers, the drug abuse is mainly triggered by domestic violence.

In efforts to combat this issue, Rainbow Love Recovery aims to provide women with a safe drug and alcohol-free environment to work towards sobriety.







“As a community, I feel it’s our obligation to try and help those that need us the most. We’re helping these women and allowing them to focus on their recovery. This will evidently allow them to get sober and take care of their children.” Stacy Allwein, Board Director of Development

If you or someone you know needs help with addiction, you’re encouraged to call SAMHSA National Helpline to speak with a counselor 1-800-662-4357.