A local church in Washington County hosts its third annual Fall Fest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, M.d. (WDVM) — Cornerstone Community Church in Hagerstown held their third annual Fall Fest.

Fall weather attire was a must over the chilly weekend, as people around Washington County traveled out to Beaver Creek Road to join the church for their free festival. According to church developers, over time its great to see how much the area has grown.

“The barn dates back to 1811, we bought it about seven years ago, and we have been here for two years now,” Kurt Nigh said.

Visitors were able to enjoy games, food, and plenty of activities. There were even free hayrides around the property. The lead pastor of the church said last year they had over 500 people come out for this event, this year he expects just about 1,000.

“It puts pleasure in our hearts to be able to do something great for our kids, in our community here in Washington County. Everybody, anybody is able to come out and attend we see lots of grandparents as well as parents with their children,” Pastor Dean Pryor said.

Pastor Dean said the church hosts many different events all year long. Part of their mission is to keep their community engaged in a safe and healthy way.

“The reason why we do this is to be an outreach for the community, being able to put on hay rides for free bouncies for free, all of these different activates so that kids in our community and parents have a place, a safe place to come,” he explained.

The next event for the church will be “trunk or treat” later this month.