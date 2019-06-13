A Hagerstown man charged after allegedly chasing children with knife

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man was charged Tuesday night after residents reported seeing him chasing two children with a knife.

Tyler Murphy, 20, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment and one count of malicious destruction of property.

Police responded to the area of West Washington and High streets at 6:30 p.m. for a report of a large group of people fighting. Upon arrival, officers found Murphy walking away claiming he had been jumped by Hagerstown’s YO gang several times.

After further investigation, Murphy admitted that he only presented his knife because another person did, but no witnesses reported seeing a second person with a knife.

No injuries were reported and Murphy is being held at the Detention Center without bond.

