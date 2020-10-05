A Hagerstown institution closing in on 100 years

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown institution of sorts is closing in on a milestone.

Gordon’s corner grocery store on Cypress Street is about to celebrate a century — that’s right — a hundred years in business serving pantry staples along with fresh cuts of meat and poultry, wild-caught salmon, and their specialty: Maryland crab cakes. John Gordon is a third-generation to run the business and to know the secret to success.

“Loyal customers are the key and they become like family,” says Gordon. “And that’s what it’s all about being a small business like we are.”

And Gordon says their customers are friends and appreciate little gestures like taking their grocery bags out to their cars for them.