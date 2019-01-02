A Fulton County family has been displaced due to an early morning fire Video

HUSTONTOWN, Pa. - A Fulton County family has been displaced after an early morning house fire.

According to Fulton County dispatch, shortly before 6:30 a.m. fire crews were called to the 1900 block of Waterfall Road in Hustontown. Dispatch officials say when crews arrived, fire was coming from the third floor.

Fortunately, the family was able to escape unharmed.