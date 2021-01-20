A Frederick local uses Tik Tok to make a difference in the deaf community

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Over the past year, the deaf community, in particular, has faced challenges brought on by the pandemic, such as getting proper information or just feeling included, but one Frederick woman is using Tik Tok to make a difference.

Tabatha Marie is a Frederick local that recently went viral on Tik Tok by creating videos that highlight the deaf community.

She is an ASL teacher who creates videos that advocate inclusiveness for the deaf community and she creates content for people that are hard of hearing so they can easily engage in Tik Tok.

Her goal is to build a world where deaf people will always feel included.

“I want people to make an effort to try to communicate with deaf people and don’t get intimidated or afraid and treat them like humans because they are,” said Marie.

Advocates say people that are deaf and hard of hearing just want to feel included, especially at a time like this so it’s important that we all make an effort.