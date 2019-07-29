A Cumberland woman is facing charges including child endangerment

CUMBERLAND, M.d. (WDVM) — A Cumberland woman is facing charges including child endangerment.

Cumberland police say Angel Bonner, 27, was arrested Saturday after an incident that happened back in 2017. Investigators say at that time they were called to the 200 block of Bond Street for a well being check. Officers say they allegedly saw small children on the roof of the home. None of the children were hurt.

Bonner was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment. She was released on bond pending trial.

