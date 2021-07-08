A community garden in Frederick is helping feed residents and also saving bees

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — From fruits to vegetables and even bee pollination this community garden can feed up to a thousand families.

Located on Ballenger Center Drive, in Frederick Maryland, you will find over a hundred plots of gardening filled with fresh produce and beautiful flowers for community members to enjoy.

This greenery is also a place to learn, so people can change their diets and grow their nutrients. The garden not only works as a way to feed residents, but it offers a pollination garden that helps the bees survive.

Experts say when bees pollinate wild plants, it creates food and habitats for other animals and insects. Which helps our ecosystem as a whole.





The purpose of the community garden is to give the Frederick gardeners a place to garden in a pesticide and herbicide-free area. They offer water, tools, and ten Master Gardeners to learn from.

“I truly enjoy this and I love teaching people the garden. I hope we can continue to help many residents. Many of the plots are for food donations, which we donate to the Frederick Food Security Network. It’s an honor to help residents in various ways,” said David Muns, Director of the garden.

If you would like to get involved contact Fnpcommunitygarden12@gmail.com