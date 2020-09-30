A CDC report suggest young adults may be impacted more by the pandemic

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — A CDC report stated a quarter of young adults between the ages 18 to 24 have had thoughts about suicide since June.

The CDC took that data and compared those results to older adults and found that only 11 percent of older adults experienced suicidal thoughts.

The report suggest young adults may be affected more during the pandemic than older adults.

The research stated young adults reported at least one mental or behavioral health condition, such as symptoms of anxiety, depression, trauma, or increased use of substances to cope.

Delphi behavioral health group is a Maryland detox house. It is the first and only freestanding detox facility in the state of Maryland. The organization strives to help young adults on the path to recovery.

Administrators say since the pandemic began they have seen a significant increase of young adults checking into their facility.

However, organizers say although we are all facing a difficult time they will continue helping young adults towards the path of success.

” I hope for the future is that we continue to make a difference with one patient and one family at a time. We’ve continued to navigate some pretty difficult circumstances with the pandemic, and if we can get through this. I think that, we’re gonna be unstoppable,” said Grace Caulfield Executive Director of Maryland House Detox.

If you or someone you know are experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts your encouraged to reach out to the national suicide prevention lifeline where experts are there to help you 24/ 7.