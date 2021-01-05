A call for economic justice

MARYLAND (WDVM) — COVID-19 has negatively impacted everyone. While some progress has been made to address access, cost, and quality of care, the COVID-19 pandemic has made clear that race continues to play a role in health care.

In Maryland, the rate of cases among people of color is three times the rate of their white counterparts. Some officials believe racism and racial discrimination are front and center and it is one of the biggest determinants of health, and they are calling on the state of Maryland to invest in African American and Latino health programs.

“We’re at this great window where we have everyone’s attention, again not for good reasons we’re in the midst of a pandemic and I think that helps towards getting peoples attention,” said health policy analyst Jean Leclerc. “Hopefully we will is this window, you know it will close, to really make some advancements along the lines of not just research, but along the lines of healthcare.”

To date, the Montgomery County Council has approved over $3.3 million in special appropriation to support African American health programs.