A Boonsboro resident is the first to graduate from a DVF corporation in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — Kevin Koontz from Boonsboro is the first person to graduate from an apprenticeship program at DVF corporation in Hagerstown.

Koontz wants to encourage others who do not want to attend college to give trade school a chance.

Koontz who is now a Computer Numeric Controlled Machinist says college is not for everyone and people should not shy away from trade school because it can still teach individuals important skills and allow anyone to be successful.

Koontz participated in three levels of technical job training and completed 288 hours of online classes. Although it was not easy he completed the program in two years. The graduate says he is very grateful for path he chose.

” It’s definitely worth it and there’s times that some of the classes are a little difficult but it’s worth it.” Said Koontz.

DVF Corporation worked in partnership with the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership to create this competency-based apprenticeship program.

Organizers say they strive to help young talent develop technical skills that will help put them on the path of success.