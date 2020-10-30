A body found in Garrett County woods identified

GRANTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police found the body of a deceased man in a wooded area in Garrett County Friday morning and has identified him as a reported missing man from West Virginia.

Officials say Hassan Aino, 22, of Morgantown, West Virginia was pronounced deceased at the scene. Aino’s body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.

According to officials, a .40 caliber pistol was found beside the body, along with a half-empty whisky bottle and a baggie of suspected marijuana. Investigators have confirmed the handgun they found was legally purchased by Aino about one month ago in West Virginia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.