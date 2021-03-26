A beltway baby: newborn delivered on I-495 near Langley Park

LANGLEY PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A baby was delivered on I-495 Friday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said the mother had already delivered her child around 7 a.m. when emergency responders arrived. Piringer said first responders reported to the medical emergency on I-495 between New Hampshire Avenue and University Boulevard.

No injuries were reported: ‘everybody fine’ said Piringer in a tweet. The mother and newborn were transported by emergency responders from the scene.