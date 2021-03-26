A beltway baby: newborn delivered on I-495 near Langley Park

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LANGLEY PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A baby was delivered on I-495 Friday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said the mother had already delivered her child around 7 a.m. when emergency responders arrived. Piringer said first responders reported to the medical emergency on I-495 between New Hampshire Avenue and University Boulevard.

No injuries were reported: ‘everybody fine’ said Piringer in a tweet. The mother and newborn were transported by emergency responders from the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories